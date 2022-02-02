GhostWire: Tokyo PS5, PC Game Launches on March 25

The official YouTube channel for PlayStation will stream a showcase for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo PlayStation 5 and PC game on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST, and the video's description lists that the game will launch on March 25. Customers who preorder the digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 can access the game early on March 22.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. However, during Sony 's CES 2021 in January, Sony had removed the game's release window from the end card. Bethesda Softworks then revealed that the game was delayed to spring 2022.

Ikumi Nakamura , the game's former creative director, wrote the game's story, scenario, and character settings. She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. Kenji Kimura is directing the game. Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil ) founded the game's studio, Tango Gameworks.

Bethesda unveiled the game during its E3 press conference in June 2019.

Source: PlayStation 's YouTube channel via Gematsu

