Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime's Tagline Teases Different Future

The official website for the modern Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato anime remakes posted the tagline for Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 , the next project in the remakes. The tagline is, "Change the future. The enemy is … the space battleship Yamato."

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened on Friday.

Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.