Fairy Tale Battle Royale Manga Reaches its 'Final Curtain' in 5th Volume

Amazon is listing that Soraho Ina 's Fairy Tale Battle Royale ( Otogibanashi Battle Royale ) manga will reach its "final curtain" in the manga's fifth volume, which will ship on May 27. The listing does not definitively confirm if the manga will end in the fifth volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series in 2017, and it describes the story:

Kuninaka Aoba, a mercilessly bullied ninth grader, receives a magical contract that grants her greatest wish, but at what cost? Suddenly, Aoba is thrust down a rabbit hole into a strangely familiar world from children's stories–only this version comes with a dark and gruesome twist. In this Wonderland, it's kill or be killed, in a dark fairy tale fight for survival!

Ina launched the ongoing manga on the pixiv website in November 2016. Kadokawa published the fourth volume in February 2020. Seven Seas released the fourth volume in English in November 2020.



Source: Amazon