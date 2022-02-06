News
Manga Takes 10 of 15 Spots on NYT February Bestseller List for Graphic Novels, Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba--Stories of Water and Flame manga ranked at #2 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early February.
This month's list featured nine other manga volumes, including:
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- #7 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #9 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #10 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #12 — Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 15
- #14 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.
The eighth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #8 in January. The the 13th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #10, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ranked at #13, and the second volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #15 on the list.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list