News
Science SARU's Yurei Deco TV Anime Reveals Short Video, Keyword
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Musician mito from the group Clammbon announced on Twitter on Saturday that the keyword for Science SARU's upcoming Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) television anime is "Tom Sawyer Island."
mito did not state if he or Clammbon will compose music or perform a theme song for the series. Clammbon has performed theme songs for such anime as Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World, Polar Bear's Café, and She and Her Cat -Everything Flows-. mito has composed anime soundtracks for such anime as Flip Flappers, and Alice & Zoroku under the alias TO-MAS.
mito's Twitter post also included a short video previewing the anime.
8/11— clammbon mito (@micromicrophone) February 26, 2022
オリジナルTVアニメーションシリーズ
『ユーレイデコ』
キーワード「トムソーヤ島」@YUREIDECO#ユーレイデコ #YUREIDECO pic.twitter.com/sr8tyu2kRJ
Tomohisa Shimoyama (Super Shiro) is directing the anime, and Dai Sato (Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is in charge of series scripts.
The anime is slated for summer 2022.
Source: mito's Twitter account