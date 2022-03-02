Paramount Halts Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film's Release in Russia

Paramount Pictures announced on Tuesday that it will halt the release of its Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film in Russia in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine. Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia. Paramount Pictures is not the only Hollywood studio to halt releases in the country, with Disney, Universal Pictures , and Sony also halting releases.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will open in the United States on April 8.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessasndro)