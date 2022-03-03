Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime's Story to Start in the Year 2207

In a stage talk event for the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film on Wednesday, the film's head writer Harutoshi Fukui said that Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 , the next project in the remakes, will have a story that will start in the year 2207, despite the film's title. He clarified that the story will not "immediately warp" to 3199.

He also noted that the character Takeshi Ageha will appear, and Tetsuya Kitano's older brother will "probably" appear as well.

Fukui previously stated in a previous talk event that "Of course, Garman Garmillas will appear," referring to the Garmillas remnant empire seen in Space Battleship Yamato III ( Uchǖ Senkan Yamato 3 ) and Final Yamato . He also confirmed that the project will be 26 episodes long.

The new project's tagline is "Change the future. The enemy is … the space battleship Yamato."

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened on February 4.

Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web