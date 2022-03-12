Boichi Draws New One Piece 'Cover' Chapter Featuring Nami vs. Kalifa Fight

The official Twitter account for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece franchise announced on Saturday that Boichi will draw another "cover" chapter of the manga, this time covering the fight between Nami and Kalifa. Shueisha will publish the manga in the 14th issue of the One Piece Magazine "mook" series (cover of issue at right) on April 5.

Boichi previously drew a one-shot for One Piece in 2019 that "covered" a different chapter from the original manga.

Boichi later launched the One Piece episode A spinoff manga in the 10th issue of the One Piece Magazine in summer 2020, and ended the manga in the magazine's 13th issue on December 21. The manga adapted Shō Hinata 's One Piece Novel "A" novels, which also originally serialized in the One Piece Magazine . Shueisha published the story's two compiled book volumes in April and June 2018. Viz Media is releasing the novel series under the title One Piece : Ace's Story .

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. The manga will get a new chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump around the same time the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special airs this summer.

