Isekai Quartet: Another World Anime Film Opens Early This Summer

The live-streamed " Overlord IV Special" program announced on Saturday that the Gekijō-ban Isekai Quartet ~Another World~ ( Isekai Quartet the Movie: Another World) crossover anime film will open early this summer.

The film will feature a returning cast and staff from the anime's first two seasons. Minoru Ashina ( Kaiju Girls , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) will write the script and direct the anime. Minoru Takehara will serve as both character designer and chief animation director. Studio Puyukai ( Kaiju Girls , Lord Marksman and Vanadis , Pure Pure Purea Desu Overlord shorts) will animate the work.

The 12th and final episode of the Isekai Quartet 2 anime had revealed in April 2020 that the series was getting a sequel.

The anime is a crossover series between the Re:Zero , Overlord, KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. Isekai Quartet 2 also features characters from The Rising of The Shield Hero franchise .

The anime's second season premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the anime's English dub .

Satoshi Hino , Jun Fukushima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Aoi Yūki performed the opening theme song as their characters. Sumire Uesaka , Rie Takahashi , Inori Minase , and Saori Hayami performed the ending song as their characters.

Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the first season as it aired. Funimation describes the story:

The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren't any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero , Overlord, KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they'll get up to in this collection of shorts!

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2019.

Source: Overlord IV Special