Black Clover Anime Film Opens in 2023

This year's 15th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the Black Clover anime film will open in 2023. Manga creator Yūki Tabata is serving as chief supervisor and original character designer.

The film's staff revealed a visual featuring Asta (pictured at right) in March 2021, and then revealed a visual of Yuno in December.

Yūki Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.



Update: Promotional video added.