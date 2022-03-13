Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Season 2 Slated for July

The " Love Live! Superstar!! Liella! 2nd Love Live! ~What a Wonderful Dream!!~" concert announced on Sunday that the second Love Live! Superstar!! television anime season will premiere on public broadcaster NHK 's E-Tele channel in July. The Liella idols and the "Yuigaoka Girls' High School Light Music Club" will hold additional " Love Live! Superstar!! Liella! 2nd Love Live! ~What a Wonderful Dream!!~ with Yuigaoka Girls Band" concerts in Osaka on June 4 and 5.

The first season premiered on the E-tele channel on July 11 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

"Liella," the idol group that stars in the anime, debuted their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start Is Your Sky) for a limited time digitally on February 28, 2021. The song debuted in a 2D version in the Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS game on April 7, 2021, and the single with an anime music video also went on sale on April 7. The group held their debut release event for their single on May 6.

The members of Liella include:

Crunchyroll is streaming the first season in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , was credited again for original work. Sakurako Kimino was also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returned as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox ) adapted franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returned from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.

The anime project features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise 's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari ," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.

