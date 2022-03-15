Bleach: Brave Souls Mobile Game Launches on PS4

KLab 's Bleach : Brave Souls game launched on PlayStation 4 in over 148 countries and regions around the world on Monday, after a delay from its originally scheduled 2021 release. The game supports controllers and cross-play with other versions.

The game is available digitally in areas where the PlayStation Store is accessible. The game includes seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai.

KLab launched the action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases. The game reached 25 million downloads worldwide in October 2017, and it has over 55 million downloads worldwide. The game launched for PC in August 2020 worldwide except in mainland China. Players are able to access the PC version in the same regions as the original smartphone game. The PC release features controller compatibility, high-quality graphics, and support for multiple devices.

Other smartphone games in the Bleach franchise include Bleach : Immortal Soul , Bleach : Paradise Lost, BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), and Bleach : Soul Rising , which launched in March 2020, September 2017, November 2018, and September 2020, respectively.

The new television anime based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga will premiere in October 2022 on TV Tokyo and its associates. The anime will cover the rest of the original manga up through its ending.

Source: Gamer