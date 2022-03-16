Khara's Live-Action Shin Ultraman Film Unveils Poster, Visual

The official website for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film revealed a new poster and a new banner visual for the film on Thursday. A new trailer showcasing the title character also debuted in Japanese theaters last Friday.

The film will open in Japan on May 13. The film was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

Sources: Shin Ultraman's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web