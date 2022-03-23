Tokyo Revengers Manga Takes 1-Week Break After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

This year's 17th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga will not appear in the magazine's next issue, due to some difficulties in the manga's production after a staff member for the manga tested positive COVID-19. The manga will return in the magazine's 19th issue.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on February 17. The manga has more than 50 million copies in circulation as of January.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021. The anime will get a new work that will cover the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc, as well as an app game for iOS and Android.