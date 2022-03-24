Hey! Say! JUMP Performs Love All Play Badminton Anime's Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Asami Koseki 's Love All Play badminton novel revealed on Friday that the boy band Hey! Say! JUMP is performing the anime's opening theme song "Haru Tsubame" (Spring Swallow). Vocalist and guitarist Kenta Kataoka of the band sumika wrote the lyrics, and sumika 's keyboardist and choral vocalist Takayuki Ogawa scored the music.

The anime will premiere on April 2. The anime will air on YTV , NTV , and their affiliates on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.

The story follows Ryō Mizushima, who joined his middle school's badminton team full of motivation — but without a proper coach, ended up in obscurity. Nevertheless, he did eventually reach the prefectural tournament on his physical strength. Now he joins the prestigious Yokohama-Minato High School's badminton team under the legendary coach Ebihara and is surrounded by talented teammates. He strives to become a top athlete and take his high school team to the inter-high tournament.

Hiroshi Takeuchi ( Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief storyboarder, Blade & Soul , Zunda Horizon ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation and OLM. Tomoko Konparu ( Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Miharu Hirami ( Kodocha , The New Adventures of Kimba The White Lion ), Shingo Irie ( All Out!! , Kuroko's Basketball ), and Michiko Yokote ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! , Genshiken , Shirobako ). Riko Kaneda is designing the characters, and Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Welcome to the Ballroom , Shaman King ) is composing the music.