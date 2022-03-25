Tatsunoko Pro's The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War Anime Reveals Visual

Tatsunoko Pro revealed a visual on Saturday for The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War , its television anime adaptation of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series.

Nihon Falcom announced the anime in March 2021 with a planned 2022 premiere, but now the anime is slated for early 2023 (although the above visual just lists a general 2023 debut).

Hidekazu Sato ( Aquarion Logos , Basquash! , The Slayers Next ) is directing the anime, titled The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War . The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation , content fund SYOU, and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

