Dr. Stone: Ryusui Anime Special Premieres in July

Slow Curve 's stage event for Dr. Stone at the AnimeJapan 2022 event revealed that the Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in July. The special will be set after the second season, and will center on Ryusui.

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine previously revealed earlier this month that Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga will have a special new chapter around the same time the special airs. The manga ended on March 7, with the 26th and final volume shipping on July 4.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The anime will get a third season that will premiere in 2023.