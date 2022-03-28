One Piece Film Red's Visual Teases New Character

The One Piece News -News Coo Online- livestream unveiled on Monday a new visual for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film, and the visual teases a new character and pirate mark:

The visual reads, "Hey Luffy, quit being a pirate."

The film will open in Japan on August 6.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

