One Piece Film Red's Visual Teases New Character
posted on by Alex Mateo
The One Piece News -News Coo Online- livestream unveiled on Monday a new visual for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film, and the visual teases a new character and pirate mark:
The visual reads, "Hey Luffy, quit being a pirate."
The film will open in Japan on August 6.
Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red. Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film Gold, One Piece: Heart of Gold, GANTZ:O, live-action Black Butler) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.
One Piece Stampede, the 14th and most recent film in the franchise, opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.
Source: One Piece News -News Coo Online- livestream