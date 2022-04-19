Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime Unveils Teaser Visual

The official website for the television anime of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga opened on Wednesday, and also revealed the anime's teaser visual.

The anime will premiere in 2023.

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on April 26.