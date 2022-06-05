Spy×Family, Death Note Short Stories Rank on NYT June Bestseller List

Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga and Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's Death Note Short Stories manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early June.

The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #4 and Death Note Short Stories ranked #12.

Yen Press ' fourth volume release of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 10th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2 in May. The 15th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #3, and the seventh and first volumes of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #5 and #7 on the list, respectively.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list