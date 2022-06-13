Kojima Productions: 'We Continue to Have Very Good Partnership with PlayStation'

Death Stranding game studio Kojima Productions reassured fans on Monday that it still has a "very good relationship" with PlayStation after Hideo Kojima announced on Sunday that Kojima Productions is working on a new game with Xbox Game Studios.

The various statements read:

As an independent creative studio, #KojimaProductions will continue pursuing work on creations for our fans. We will explore various possibilities with games, movies, and music through platforms that evolve with time and technology. We look forward to your continued support! After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation ® as well.

Kojima stated during the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase on Sunday that he is working on "a special partnership" with Xbox Game Studios for a completely new game that "no one has ever experienced or seen before." Kojima said that he and Kojima Productions can finally make this game with " Microsoft 's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend."

Kojima Productions had confirmed in October 2020 that it was developing a new project, and that it was currently seeking applications for various job positions at its Tokyo studio. Tech news website VentureBeat then reported in July 2021 that Kojima and Microsoft had reached an agreement to "work out the details" for a new Xbox game.

