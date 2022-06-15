'$$6,000,000 Bounty' Twitter Account Teases Friday Announcement

A new Twitter account named "@6MillionBounty" is teasing a new announcement on Friday with an image. The image depicts a torn Wild West-style wanted poster with a bounty.

Within Yasuhiro Nightow 's Trigun universe, the main character Vash the Stampede is known as "The $$60,000,000,000 (sixty billion double dollar) Man," for the bounty on his head. The official Twitter account for Trigun 's editor Yoshiyuki Fudetani follows the @6MillionBounty Twitter account. Similarly, the official Twitter account for Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine, where the Trigun Maximum manga was serialized, also follows the account. Both retweeted the teaser.

Source: @6MillionBounty Twitter account