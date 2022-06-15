News
'$$6,000,000 Bounty' Twitter Account Teases Friday Announcement
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
A new Twitter account named "@6MillionBounty" is teasing a new announcement on Friday with an image. The image depicts a torn Wild West-style wanted poster with a bounty.
WANTED pic.twitter.com/O9t7k27kjh— $$6,000,000の賞金首 (@6MillionBounty) June 16, 2022
Within Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun universe, the main character Vash the Stampede is known as "The $$60,000,000,000 (sixty billion double dollar) Man," for the bounty on his head. The official Twitter account for Trigun's editor Yoshiyuki Fudetani follows the @6MillionBounty Twitter account. Similarly, the official Twitter account for Shonengahosha's Young King Ours magazine, where the Trigun Maximum manga was serialized, also follows the account. Both retweeted the teaser.
Source: @6MillionBounty Twitter account