×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
'$$6,000,000 Bounty' Twitter Account Teases Friday Announcement

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

A new Twitter account named "@6MillionBounty" is teasing a new announcement on Friday with an image. The image depicts a torn Wild West-style wanted poster with a bounty.

Within Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun universe, the main character Vash the Stampede is known as "The $$60,000,000,000 (sixty billion double dollar) Man," for the bounty on his head. The official Twitter account for Trigun's editor Yoshiyuki Fudetani follows the @6MillionBounty Twitter account. Similarly, the official Twitter account for Shonengahosha's Young King Ours magazine, where the Trigun Maximum manga was serialized, also follows the account. Both retweeted the teaser.

Source: @6MillionBounty Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives