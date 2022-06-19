Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda: 'Lollipop Chainsaw is Back'

Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that the Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game franchise “is back by Dragami Games.” The statement was accompanied by an image.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.