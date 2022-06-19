News
Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda: 'Lollipop Chainsaw is Back'
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that the Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game franchise “is back by Dragami Games.” The statement was accompanied by an image.
The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.
Source: Yoshimi Yasuda's Twitter account via Destructoid