Twin Engine, Good Smile, Max Factory Tease 'Plantopia' Project at Anime Expo

Twin Engine announced on Tuesday that, as part of its panel at Anime Expo on July 3, it will reveal a new project titled "Plantopia" alongside hobby manufacturers Good Smile Company and Max Factory .

Representative director Kōji Yamamoto founded Twin Engine in 2014. The company plans, produces, and coordinates anime projects for a number of anime studios.

Twin Engine established the EOTA studio team in April 2020. The team includes producers and creators from Studio Colorido , Geno Studio , Lay-duce , Peakys , daisy , FILMONY , and team Yamahitsuji . EOTA allows the studios to pool resources and work together to produce video content for worldwide distribution, create short content for social media and other platforms, and form a group that can continue to produce works under flexible circumstances. The new studio team allows the studios to cooperate and utilize each other's strengths and expertise.

The company founded the Bug Film and Scooter Films anime studios last year.

Source: Press release