Dark Horse to Reprint Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Manga

Dark Horse confirmed at its panel at Anime Expo on Sunday that it will be reprinting TAGRO 's Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt manga in English. Dark Horse previously released the one-volume manga in 2015.

Dark Horse also stated it will be reprinting the "manga editions" of Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima 's Lone Wolf and Cub manga.

The 13-episode Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime originally aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Hiroyuki Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX . Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid , Booty Bronx , Taku Takahashi , and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.

The Gainax West anime studio had teased a new project for the anime in 2016, and later revealed a "new product" and exhibition for the franchise.

Studio Trigger announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it is working on a new project for the franchise. The staff at the panel showed a short video featuring an animated shot and text with the phrase "NEW PANTY & STOCKING." The videos featured the main characters each posing with both their middle fingers up.

