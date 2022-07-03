News
Dark Horse to Reprint Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Dark Horse confirmed at its panel at Anime Expo on Sunday that it will be reprinting TAGRO's Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt manga in English. Dark Horse previously released the one-volume manga in 2015.
Dark Horse also stated it will be reprinting the "manga editions" of Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima's Lone Wolf and Cub manga.
The 13-episode Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime originally aired in 2010. Funimation released the anime on home video in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019.
Hiroyuki Imaishi directed the anime at GAINAX. Geek Fleet was in charge of series composition, and the music featured songs from Teddyloid, Booty Bronx, Taku Takahashi, and more. Atsushi Nishigori was in charge of the character design.
The Gainax West anime studio had teased a new project for the anime in 2016, and later revealed a "new product" and exhibition for the franchise.
Studio Trigger announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it is working on a new project for the franchise. The staff at the panel showed a short video featuring an animated shot and text with the phrase "NEW PANTY & STOCKING." The videos featured the main characters each posing with both their middle fingers up.
Source: Dark Horse panel at Anime Expo (Lawrence Furry)