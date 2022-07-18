News
Crunchyroll Lowers Monthly Price in Almost 100 Territories
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has immediately reduced its monthly subscription price in almost 100 countries and territories, including:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- China
- Colombia
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Isle Of Man
- Israel
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Martinique
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- New Caledonia
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Qatar
- Réunion Island
- Romania
- Saint Martin (French Part)
- Saint Pierre And Miquelon
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Trinidad And Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Vietnam
- Wallis And Futuna
- Yemen
Crunchyroll implemented its first major price increase in its history in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and the Nordics in 2019, and implemented its multi-tier subscription offerings in 2020.
The service stopped providing free ad-supported viewing starting with its spring 2022 season line-up earlier this year, though episodes of anime prior to the spring season will still be available to watch for free with ads. Crunchyroll previously allowed free ad-supported streaming for simulcast titles one week after an episode premiered.
