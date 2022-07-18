Crunchyroll Lowers Monthly Price in Almost 100 Territories

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has immediately reduced its monthly subscription price in almost 100 countries and territories, including:

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bosnia And Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

China

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Georgia

Ghana

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guyana

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Isle Of Man

Israel

Ivory Coast

Jamaica

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Lithuania

Malaysia

Maldives

Martinique

Mauritius

Mayotte

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Myanmar

Nepal

New Caledonia

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palestine

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Qatar

Réunion Island

Romania

Saint Martin (French Part)

Saint Pierre And Miquelon

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Trinidad And Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Vietnam

Wallis And Futuna

Yemen

Crunchyroll implemented its first major price increase in its history in the United States, Great Britain, Australia and the Nordics in 2019, and implemented its multi-tier subscription offerings in 2020.

The service stopped providing free ad-supported viewing starting with its spring 2022 season line-up earlier this year, though episodes of anime prior to the spring season will still be available to watch for free with ads. Crunchyroll previously allowed free ad-supported streaming for simulcast titles one week after an episode premiered.

