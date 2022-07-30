Chainsaw Man Anime Unveils New Key Visual, Teases New Promo Video

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga unveiled a new key visual on Friday.

The account also revealed that there will be a new promotional video and main cast reveal event on MAPPA 's YouTube channel on August 5 at 8:00 p.m. JST.

Crunchyroll will stream later this year in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company will stream the anime in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub . The anime will also get Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

The anime will premiere this year.