New TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Anime Episode Delayed to Fall in Japan

The official website for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ) manga, revealed on Friday that the anime's new episode has been delayed from summer to fall in Japan. The website also unveiled a new key visual:

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 will premiere the episode on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

The new episode is titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), and it will feature a returning cast and staff. Crunchyroll will stream the episode.

The anime is also getting a second season with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll will stream the second season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The first television anime premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day.