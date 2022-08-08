Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Opens on December 20, 2024

The official Twitter account for Paramount Pictures ' live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film series announced on Monday that the third film in the series will open on December 20, 2024.

Paramount Pictures studio announced in May 2020 that it was producing a sequel to the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , and Toru Nakahara are credited as producers on the new film, while Hajime Satomi , Haruki Satomi , and Tim Miller are credited as executive producers.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film opened in the United States on April 8 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film has earned a cumulative total of US$190,842,518 in the United States and US$401,842,518 worldwide as of July 3. The film will open in Japan on August 19.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the original film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.

Source: Sonic the Hedgehog live-action films' Twitter account via Gematsu