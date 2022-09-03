Earth Defense Force 6 Game's Shipments, Digital Sales Top 300,000 Copies

D3Publisher announced on Friday that its Earth Defense Force 6 game has sold 300,000 copies in its first nine days of release (this number includes physical shipments and digital sales).

The game's PlayStation 4 version topped Famitsu's game ranking for the week of August 22-28, and the PlayStation 5 version ranked at #4.

The game launched in Japan for PS4 and PS5 on August 25. A digital deluxe edition of the game includes the game, a season pass, and bonus items.

The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3Publisher launched Earth Defense Force 5 in Japan in December 2018, and then released the game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the game for PS4 in North America and Europe in September 2020.

Source: Earth Defense Force franchise's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō