Chainsaw Man Anime Premieres on October 11

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. (The announcement does not specify if the Amazon Prime Video debut will be worldwide or exclusively in Japan.) It will begin streaming on other streaming services in Japan on October 12.

The Twitter account also announced that MAPPA will live stream the talk event for the anime's world premiere at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills on September 19. The announcement does not mention a stream of the world premiere itself, and only mentions the talk event. The announcement also does not mention if the stream will have English subtitles.

runchyroll will stream the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company will stream the anime in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub . The anime will also get Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Ryū Nakayama ( Black Clover , Jujutsu Kaisen episode director) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is writing the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is designing the characters.