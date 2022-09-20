Kenjiro Hata's Manga Exceeds 25 Million Copies in Circulation

The 21st compiled book volume of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ) manga revealed on September 15 that the entirety of Hata's manga works have 25 million copies in circulation.

Fly Me to the Moon is Hata's most recent manga. Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it released the 12th compiled book volume on August 9.

The manga has inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired under the title TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You . Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day. A new video anime will debut on November 22. The anime will also have a second season.

Hata's earlier manga Hayate the Combat Butler inspired four television anime seasons in 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2013, as well as a three-episode original video ( OVA ) project in 2014. The manga also inspired the Hayate the Combat Butler! Heaven Is a Place on Earth anime film in 2011.

