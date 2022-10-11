News
Spy×Family, Chainsaw Man Rank on NYT October Bestseller List
posted on by Alex Mateo
Four manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early October.
The manga on this month's list includes:
- #2: Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 8
- #10: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #13: Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 2
- #15: Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 1
The fifth volume of Chugong and DUBU 's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #11 on the list.
The 17th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #1 in August. The second volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #7, the first volume of Chainsaw Man at #8, the 100th volume of One Piece at #12, the 16th volume of Dragon Ball Super at #13, the first volume of SPY×FAMILY at #14, and the 14th volume of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun at #15.
The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list