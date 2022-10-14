Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga's Final Volume Slated for 2023

The official Twitter account for CLAMP 's Cardcaptor Sakura manga reported on Thursday that the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga's 14th volume is slated for 2023. The volume was revealed last week as the final volume.

CLAMP launched the sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016. Kodansha published the 13th volume on October 13. A special version of the volume bundles three acrylic stands.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and will release the 12th volume on October 18. The company describes the series:

Guided by the Key of Dreams, Sakura embarks on a new adventure! With over 15 million copies in print in Japan alone, plus translations in over a dozen languages, the original Cardcaptor Sakura is an international phenomenon you can't miss! And now, the long-awaited new chapter begins! It is spring, with cherry trees in full blossom, and Sakura is just entering middle school. Her beloved Syaoran has returned from Hong Kong, and life couldn't be better. But when she awakens from a strange dream to find her Sakura Cards powerless, how can she protect Tomoeda from disaster?!

Crunchyroll is also releasing the manga digitally as a simulpub in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that aired from January-June 2018 for 22 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on home video in 2019 and 2020.

A Cardcaptor Sakura : Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched in October 2019 and it ended service in June 2020.

