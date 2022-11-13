Live-Action Tokyo Revengers 2 Films Reveal Titles, Visual

The official Twitter account for the Tokyo Revengers 2 , the previously announced two-part sequel live-action films based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga, revealed the titles of the two films on Monday. The first film is titled Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-), while the second film is titled Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-). The Twitter account also revealed the below visual for the films.

Chi no Halloween -Unmei- will open during Japan's Golden Week holidays in spring 2023, while Chi no Halloween -Kessen- will open in summer 2023.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning.

The first film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on August 17, and it will publish the 30th volume on November 17. The manga will end in three chapters, likely on November 16.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc will premiere in January.