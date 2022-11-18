Golden Kamuy's Satoru Noda Relaunches Supinamarada! Ice Hockey Manga in Spring 2023

The Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper reported on November 11 that Satoru Noda ( Golden Kamuy ) will relaunch his Supinamarada! ice hockey sports manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in spring 2023.

The manga is set in Tomakomai in Hokkaido, and centers on top ice skater and Olympic hopeful Rō Shirakawa. When a sudden death in the family dashes his Olympic dreams, he meets the Genma brothers, a pair of hockey players, who introduce him to a new world of sports on the ice.

The manga was Noda's debut work before Golden Kamuy . Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in July 2011, and ended it in November 2012. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Noda launched the Golden Kamuy manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it on April 28. The series inspired an anime, and the first season premiered in April 2018. The anime premiered its fourth season on October 3, but delayed the remaining seven episodes due to the death of an unnamed main staff member. Amazon Prime is streaming the anime in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

Source: Hokkaido Shimbun