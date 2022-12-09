Space Brothers Manga is in Final Stage With Ending Planned 'Soon'

The official newsletter for Chūya Koyama 's Space Brothers ( Uchū Kyōdai ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga is now in its final stage, with the ending planned soon.

Koyama previously revealed in January that he plans to start the final arc of the manga this year.

Koyama had stated in December 2017 that the manga was headed toward its "last spurt." "I don't know how many years [the manga] will continue," he had said, "but the last spurt is coming." He added, "It might be a pretty long last spurt, but I appreciate the support from here on."

Koyama launched the manga in Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha published the manga's 41st volume on May 23. The 42nd volume will ship on December 22. The manga won the General categories in both the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards and the 35th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2011.

The manga not only inspired a 2012-2014 television anime series, but also a 2012 live-action film starring Shun Oguri and Masaki Okada . The 29th manga volume bundled a special edition DVD of the Space Brothers #0 ( Uchū Kyōdai #0 ) anime film. The film opened in theaters in Japan in August 2014. Koyama wrote the original scripts for the "origin story" film.