del Toro's Pinocchio Film Wins Golden Globe Award Over Inu-Oh

Pinocchio

'swon the Best Motion Picture – Animated award in the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

INU-OH , Masaaki Yuasa 's musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari: INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, was nominated in this category. Other nominees include Marcel the Shell With Shoes On , Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , and Turning Red .

Aside from INU-OH , two anime feature films have been nominated in previous Golden Globe Awards. Hayao Miyazaki 's The Wind Rises was nominated for the "Best Foreign Language Film" award at the 71st Golden Globes, and Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai was nominated for the "Best Motion Picture – Animated" award at the 76th Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) changed its rules in 2014 to stipulate that foreign-language animated films must compete in the Best Animated Feature category, and are no longer eligible for the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category. However, the association updated the rules in May 2021 so that foreign-language animated films are now eligible for top film awards, Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Other winners at the 80th Golden Globe Awards include Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who won the Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actor awards respectively, for their performances in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Steven Spielberg won Best Director — Motion Picture for The Fabelmans , which also won the Best Motion Picture Drama award.

Source: IndieWire (Christian Blauvelt)