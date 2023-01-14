Crunchyroll Adds Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Manga

Crunchyroll added the manga version of Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina ), the new television anime project from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures , on Thursday.

The manga version of the story launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in February 2022. Nihei is credited with the original story, and Itoe Takemoto ( The Beast Player novel illustrator and manga artist) is drawing the manga.

The television anime premiered in Fuji TV 's Ultra+ block in Japan on Thursday. The anime will also air on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , TV Nishinippon , Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and BS Fuji . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia. Crunchyroll hosted the anime's world premiere of the first four episodes at Crunchyroll Expo on August 6.

The "boy-meets-girl high fantasy" is set in a world where land is being swallowed by the encroaching Great Snow Sea. Humanity ekes out a harsh life above the Tenmaku (a wordplay on the Japanese word for tent) that stretches from the roots to the tops of giant Orbital Trees. The story centers around Kaina, a boy who lives above the Tenmaku, and Liliha, the princess of the small country Atland in the Great Snow Sea.

The anime project will get a film sequel.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)