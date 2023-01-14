News
Crunchyroll Adds Kaina of the Great Snow Sea Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll added the manga version of Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Ōyukiumi no Kaina), the new television anime project from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures, on Thursday.
The manga version of the story launched in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in February 2022. Nihei is credited with the original story, and Itoe Takemoto (The Beast Player novel illustrator and manga artist) is drawing the manga.
The television anime premiered in Fuji TV's Ultra+ block in Japan on Thursday. The anime will also air on Kansai TV, Tokai TV, TV Nishinippon, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd., and BS Fuji. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia. Crunchyroll hosted the anime's world premiere of the first four episodes at Crunchyroll Expo on August 6.
The "boy-meets-girl high fantasy" is set in a world where land is being swallowed by the encroaching Great Snow Sea. Humanity ekes out a harsh life above the Tenmaku (a wordplay on the Japanese word for tent) that stretches from the roots to the tops of giant Orbital Trees. The story centers around Kaina, a boy who lives above the Tenmaku, and Liliha, the princess of the small country Atland in the Great Snow Sea.
The anime project will get a film sequel.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)