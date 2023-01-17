Live-Action 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Film Opens on May 12

The official website for the live-action film of Auri Hirao 's If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the film will open on May 12. The project's official Twitter account also posted a still of the main character Eripiyo to mark her birthday, January 18:

will reprise her lead role of Eripiyo from the television series. The other returning cast members include Riho Nakamura,, SOYO,, Miu Wada, Himena Irei,, and Takao Janbo.

Kentaro Otani (live-action Black Butler , NANA ) is also returning to direct the film off a screenplay by the series' writer Kumiko Motoyama. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime) is again composing the music.