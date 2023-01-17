×
Live-Action 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Film Opens on May 12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

The official website for the live-action film of Auri Hirao's If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die (Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu) manga revealed on Wednesday that the film will open on May 12. The project's official Twitter account also posted a still of the main character Eripiyo to mark her birthday, January 18:

Sayuri Matsumura will reprise her lead role of Eripiyo from the television series. The other returning cast members include Riho Nakamura, MOMO, KANO, SOYO, GUMI, Miu Wada, Himena Irei, Yūdai Toyoda, and Takao Janbo.

Kentaro Otani (live-action Black Butler, NANA) is also returning to direct the film off a screenplay by the series' writer Kumiko Motoyama. Moe Hyūga (If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime) is again composing the music.


Sources: If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die live-action film's website, Comic Natalie

