Live-Action 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Film Opens on May 12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the live-action film of Auri Hirao's If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die (Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu) manga revealed on Wednesday that the film will open on May 12. The project's official Twitter account also posted a still of the main character Eripiyo to mark her birthday, January 18:
本日1/18は、#市井舞菜 のお誕生日🥰— ドラマ・劇場版「推しが武道館いってくれたら死ぬ」公式 (@oshibudo_abc) January 18, 2023
えりぴよと一緒にお祝いしましょう🎂
そして...
❤️━━━━━━━━#劇場版推し武道
🎬公開日5.12決定‼️
━━━━━━━━❤️
見れば誰もが応援したくなる
”推し活”エンターテインメント！
公式HP▶https://t.co/RiN8IPSRCI pic.twitter.com/9Lz2aVQefc
Sayuri Matsumura will reprise her lead role of Eripiyo from the television series. The other returning cast members include Riho Nakamura, MOMO, KANO, SOYO, GUMI, Miu Wada, Himena Irei, Yūdai Toyoda, and Takao Janbo.
Kentaro Otani (live-action Black Butler, NANA) is also returning to direct the film off a screenplay by the series' writer Kumiko Motoyama. Moe Hyūga (If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime) is again composing the music.
Sources: If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die live-action film's website, Comic Natalie