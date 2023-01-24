No Anime Films Nominated for 95th Oscars

©A.M.P.A.S.®

Guillermo del Toro 's Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast

Turning Red

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday.and Allison Williams revealed the nominations in a livestream presentation. No anime films received nominations in the Animated Feature Film category. The nominees in the category are, and

The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 12.

Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU 's INU-OH , Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home , and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for consideration at this year's awards.

No anime films received nominations in 2022. The Japanese live-action Drive My Car film by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and producer Teruhisa Yamamoto was nominated for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Adapted Screenplay last year. Hamaguchi was also nominated for Best Director for this film. Drive My Car won Best International Feature Film. Hidetoshi Nishijima (live-action What Did You Eat Yesterday? ) stars in the movie.

Sources: 95th Oscar Nominations livestream, Academy Awards' website