Tonikawa: Over the Moon Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in April

©畑健二郎・小学館／トニカクカワイイ製作委員会

The official website for the AnimeJapan convention lists in its description for theevent that the second season for the anime of's) manga will premiere in April.

The event is scheduled for March 25 at 11:00 a.m. JST on the Green Stage at AnimeJapan. Akari Kitō , who plays Tsukasa Yuzaki, and Junya Enoki , who voices Nasa Yuzaki, will be in attendance. The AnimeJapan 2023 event will be held on March 25-28.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The second season will feature a returning cast and staff.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

Source: AnimeJapan