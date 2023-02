KanColle Season 2 Finale to Air on March 25

Blu-ray Disc/DVD details, release date updated

© C2機関 / KADOKAWA /「艦これ」第二水雷戦隊

KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de

Kan Colle

The official Twitter account for), the second season of theanime, announced on Sunday that the anime's eighth and final episode will premiere on March 25 at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. EDT).

The anime's website also announced that the season's first Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume will ship on September 27 with the "latest 2023 edition" of the first three episodes. Likewise, the second volume will have the "latest 2023 edition" of the next three episodes, followed by the third and last volume with the final two episodes.

The anime delayed its fourth episode from November 24 to December 15 due to "production circumstances." The fifth episode aired on December 22, and the sixth episode was also delayed to January 19. The seventh episode aired on Sunday.

The anime premiered in Japan on November 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime will have eight episodes (as opposed to the usual one- cours television anime length of 11-13 episodes), as the production specifically wanted to heighten the quality by telling a more compact story with fewer episodes.

The anime's cast includes Saki Fujita , Yumi Tanabe , Aya Suzaki , Yui Horie , Iori Nomizu , Yui Ogura , Risa Taneda , Kozue Hayasaka , Wakana Miyakawa , Mana Komatsu , Ayana Taketatsu , Yuki Yamada , and Nao Tōyama .

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Kensuke Tanaka , the original writer for the franchise , is penning the scripts for the anime. Chika Nōmi is designing the characters. Kaori Ohkoshi is composing the music, while Yuichi Imaizumi is the sound director.

The anime is based on a web browser game that launched in 2013, and is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by.

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017.

The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.