Haikyu!! Touch the Dream Mobile Game to Launch on February 28

The official Twitter account for G-Holdings and Dayamonz's Haikyu!! Touch the Dream mobile game announced on Tuesday that the game will launch on February 28.

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS ©G Holdings Co., Ltd. ©DAYAmonz Co.,Ltd.

G Holdings announced in 2021 that it has acquired the rights to develop a smartphone game based on the Haikyu!! anime.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half of the anime's fourth season premiered in October 2020.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.