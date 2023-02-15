Masqueraid El Amour Event Hosts Cosplay Events in Kolkata on February 18

Image courtesy of Masqueraid El Amour

The staff of the Masqueraid El Amour event announced its schedule on Monday. The event will begin with a "meet and greet" on February 18 at 3:00 p.m. IST. Theperformance event will take place at 4:00 p.m. IST and the staff will give out theawards at 7:00 p.m. IST.

The event will take place on February 18 and February 19 at ICCR, Nandalal Bose Gallery, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani Road, Kolkata. Other activities at the event will include karaoke, games, quizzes, dance performances, DJ performances, and a "prom night."

Tickets for the event are currently on sale.



Source: Online correspondence