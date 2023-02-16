Too Cute Crisis TV Anime Debuts on April 7

©城戸みつる／集英社・カワイスギクライシス製作委員会

The official website for the the anime adaptation of's) manga announced last week that the series will debut onon April 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST before airing onand

The anime's main cast members include: Natsumi Fujiwara as Yozora, Yumiri Hanamori as Liza Luna, Jin Ogasawara as Seiji Mukai, and Saya Aizawa as Kasumi Yanagi.

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of series composition and script, and Mayumi Watanabe ( Kakyūsei , Kamiwaza Wanda ) is designing the characters. Shun Narita ( Ancient Girl's Frame , Noblesse ) and Yūsuke Seo ( Dark Gathering ) are composing the music, Haruko Seto ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of color design, Chiho Wada (assistant art director for The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 ) is the art director, Hiroki Tsubouchi ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai ( Captain Tsubasa , Demon King Daimao ) is editing. Nozomi Nakatani (sound production manager, Phantom of the Idol ) is the sound director, and Yuka Kazama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of sound effects. Bit Grooove Promotion is in charge of sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

The sci-fi comedy follows Liza Luna, who has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a cafe, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness.