Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord RPG Launches in West on April 25

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord , a new game in Compile Heart 's Fairy Fencer F series, physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on April 25.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a steel game case, hardcover art book, original soundtrack , music book, collector's box, and trading card.

The game launched in Japan for PS4, PS5, and Switch on September 15 as part of Compile Heart 's new brand Galapagos RPG Evolve.

The tactical role-playing game features the return of series characters Fang and Tiara, along with two "songstresses" around whom the game's theme of "songs" will revolve. The game will have a new "Dramatic Resonance" system in which songstresses can strengthen their allies around an area called a "Resonance Field," which they project by singing. As allied and enemy songstresses close ranks in the field, their songs will begin to mix together and form "mashups."

Source: Press release