Original Zoids Franchise's Return Teased on 40th Anniversary

The official Twitter account for Takara Tomy 's Zoids franchise teased a return of the original Zoids story for the franchise 's 40th anniversary (the franchise launched with its first model kits in the West in 1982, and in Japan in 1983). The teaser features footage from the first ZOIDS: Chaotic Century anime from 1999.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and two Nintendo Switch games.

The Zoids Wild anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May 2020 due to COVID-19. The anime resumed in June 2020. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English in August 2020 in the U.S. The second half, which includes episodes 25-50, debuted on Netflix in the United States in October 2020.

The Zoids Wild Senki (Chronicle of Zoids Wild War) battle CG anime debuted in October 2020 on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine's YouTube channel as well as Takara Tomy 's official YouTube channel.