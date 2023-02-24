News
Anime Based on Hiromu Arakawa's Autobiographical Manga Hyakushō Kizoku Premieres in July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for Hiromu Arakawa's autobiographical manga Hyakushō Kizoku (The Peasant Noble) revealed on Saturday that the manga's anime adaptation will premiere in July and will air on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi.
⋱⋱🌟㊗️#荒川弘 先生『百姓貴族』ついにアニメ化🐮‼️🎉🌟⋰⋰— 『百姓貴族』公式情報ツイッター (@hyakusho_kizoku) February 25, 2023
📢最新NEWS🌸‼️
2023年7月 TOKYO MX・BS朝日ほか にて放送決定✨
アニメに関する情報は「ウィングス」本誌や「百姓貴族」公式Twitter等で随時発表、続報をお楽しみに🎶#百姓貴族#百姓貴族アニメ化#新書館 pic.twitter.com/wYrHnFj0No
The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.
Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, The Heroic Legend of Arslan, Daemons of the Shadow Realm) launched the manga in Shinshokan's Unpoko magazine in 2006, and it moved to Shinshokan's Wings magazine in 2009 after Unpoko ceased publication. Arakawa continues to serialize the manga irregularly. Shinshokan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2021. JManga previously published the manga in English.
Sources: Hyakushō Kizoku manga's Twitter account, Wings' Twitter account