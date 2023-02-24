Anime Based on Hiromu Arakawa's Autobiographical Manga Hyakushō Kizoku Premieres in July

The official Twitter account for Hiromu Arakawa 's autobiographical manga Hyakushō Kizoku (The Peasant Noble) revealed on Saturday that the manga's anime adaptation will premiere in July and will air on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi .

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Daemons of the Shadow Realm ) launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Unpoko magazine in 2006, and it moved to Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2009 after Unpoko ceased publication. Arakawa continues to serialize the manga irregularly. Shinshokan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2021. JManga previously published the manga in English.