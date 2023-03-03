Exclusive: Dark Horse Reveals Cover, Release Date for Gou Tanabe's H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth Manga

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

The manga includes 12 pages in full color, and an embellished title page. Zack Davisson translated the manga and Steve Dutro was the letterer, returning from Dark Horse 's two previous Tanabe manga based on Lovecraft's books.

Dark Horse describes the manga's story:

In the winter of 1927-28, the isolated coastal settlement of Innsmouth, Massachusetts was assaulted by U.S. government agents—its waterfront burned and dynamited, its people taken away to internment camps. Yet that was neither the beginning nor the end of the horror uncovered by a young antiquarian who traveled to Innsmouth in search of rumors from the town's dead past, only to find them still very much alive...and find truths lying under water deeper and colder than any earthly grave! Based on the only H.P. Lovecraft story published as a book in the author's own lifetime, The Shadow Over Innsmouth is a new adaptation by modern manga horror master Gou Tanabe .

Tanabe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2020, and ended it in March 2021. Kadokawa published the manga in Japan in two volumes in May 2021.

The manga is part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." The manga was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2018.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.